Home » News » India » Gujarat: 8 Killed, 30 Injured in Bus-Car Collision in Navsari; Amit Shah Condoles Deaths
1-MIN READ

Gujarat: 8 Killed, 30 Injured in Bus-Car Collision in Navsari; Amit Shah Condoles Deaths

By: News Desk

Edited By: Sumedha Kirti

News18.com

Last Updated: December 31, 2022, 09:03 IST

Navsari, India

Gujarat: Several people injured in a collision between a bus and a car in Navsari. (ANI)

Gujarat: Several people injured in a collision between a bus and a car in Navsari. (ANI)

According to preliminary information, all eight occupants of the car died on the spot, while two are seriously injured and 30 people have sustained minor injuries

At least eight people were killed and several injured after a bus collided with car in Gujarat’s Navsari on Saturday. The injured have been admitted to a hospital.

According to preliminary information, all eight occupants of the car died on the spot, while two are seriously injured and 30 people have sustained minor injuries. The bus was on its way to Valsad from Ahmedabad when the accident occurred.

Union home minister Amit Shah condoled the deaths. “The road accident in Navsari, Gujarat is heart-wrenching. My condolences to those who have lost their families in this incident. The local administration is providing immediate treatment to the injured, praying for their speedy recovery," tweeted Shah.

(details awaited)

About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad.
Tags:
  1. gujarat
  2. road accident
first published:December 31, 2022, 08:29 IST
last updated:December 31, 2022, 09:03 IST
