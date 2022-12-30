Gujarat: Accused Hurls Stone at Judge in Courtroom

An accused in an attempt-to-murder case threw a stone at a sessions judge at Navsari in Gujarat during court proceedings on Friday, police said.

Luckily, additional sessions judge A R Desai escaped unhurt as the stone thrown by Dharmesh Rathod, the accused, missed her and hit the wall at the back, Navsari Police said in a statement.

Three police personnel who had escorted Rathod from Lajpore jail in Surat to the Navsari sessions court were suspended for dereliction of duty, said the press release.

A fresh First Information Report (FIR) would be registered against Rathod in connection with the incident, it added.

Rathod is already facing cases of attempt to murder (Indian Penal Code section 307) and `assault using dangerous weapons’ (section 326) among others, said the release.

The police personnel escorting him — an assistant sub-inspector and two constables — should have frisked him thoroughly while taking over his custody from the Lajpire jail authority in Surat, it said.

Lawyer Pratap Mahida who witnessed the incident said Rathod had earlier hurled a shoe at a magistrate.

“Police should have taken extra care when they knew his record," said Mahida.

