1-MIN READ

Gujarat Announces Major Relaxations in Lockdown Norms, Markets and Shops to Open in Non-containment Zones

Health workers examine migrant laborers who arrived from Gujarat state on a train to their home state of Uttar Pradesh in Prayagraj. (Image: AP)

The state government has also allowed reopening of barber shops and salons in non-containment zones besides shops selling paan masala.

  • PTI Gandhinagar
  • Last Updated: May 18, 2020, 9:05 PM IST
In a major relief to people affected due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the Gujarat government on Monday announced several relaxations, including opening of markets and shops in non-containment zones from Tuesday.


While there will be no relaxations in containment zones, shops and offices in non-containment zones can remain open between 8 am and 4 pm, said Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.


However, such business and commercial establishments need to follow odd-even formula, wherein only 50% establishments can remain open on any given day.

Moreover, the government has also allowed reopening of barber shops and salons in non-containment zones besides shops selling paan masala.


Restaurant and eateries can remain open for takeaway order only, Rupani said. He also announced resumption of bus and autorickshaw service across the state, barring a few places.

