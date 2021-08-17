Gujarat Asks the Collectors to establish CSR Fund for the Corona and other such emergency expenses

Now, all expenses incurred for the control of the Covid-19 pandemic will be taken care of by district authorities in Gujarat. The Gujarat government has transferred these responsibilities to the district collectors and asked districts to create a CSR fund in which all the funds will be kept that will be collected from donors, private companies and voluntary organisations. This fund will have a separate bank account.

Who will be on this district-level committee?

According to sources, this district-level committee will have the district collector as its president, DDO will be Vice President while District Planning Officer will be its treasurer and engineers from Road and Building departments will be its members and Resident Upper Collector will be Member Secretary.

On the Public Service Centres, the revenue generated through the user’s cess will be kept in this account and to manage expenses from this fund, a committee has been created. For this, the District E-Service Society will be asked to get a CSR registered.

The state government has made a massive arrangement for Oxygen, diagnostic injections, ventilators and other important equipment to fight the expected third wave of the pandemic. The state government had to incur heavy expenses on managing the pandemic. Now with this new initiative, even the District Collector will be able to accept donations from the donors for this purpose.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here