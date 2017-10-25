GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017 LIVE: Polling on December 9, 14; Results on December 18

News18.com | October 25, 2017, 3:31 PM IST
Event Highlights

The Election Commission announced the dates for the Gujarat Assembly on Wednesday. The polls will be held in two phases, voting will take place on December 9 and 14. The results will be declared on December 18. The EC has faced criticism from opposition parties for not announcing the dates for Gujarat polls along with Himachal Pradesh.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Oct 25, 2017 2:50 pm (IST)


Gujarat flood relief work played role in deciding election dates: CEC AK Joti

Oct 25, 2017 2:49 pm (IST)


We are confident that BJP will Win the 2017 Gujarat Assembly Election with a 3/4th majority: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani

Oct 25, 2017 2:32 pm (IST)

With the Election Commission announcing the dates for the Gujarat Assembly polls, the process to elect a new government in the state has formally begun.

A month ahead of the actual polling, it is but premature to discuss the poll outcome. But it’s worth discussing issues which may impact these elections.

The Congress hopes to gain from the fact that Narendra Modi will not be the chief ministerial candidate for the BJP this time. The Grand Old Party also hopes that activists Hardik Patel and Jignesh Mewani will lend their support to the Congress. Meanwhile, OBC leader Alpesh Thakor has formally joined the Congress. But collecting faces alone does not win elections. Will this be enough to help the Congress sail through?

The Congress itself has not been able to mount a successful movement against the government. The party’s visibility on the ground is limited to Rahul Gandhi’s own campaign across the state. Other leaders are only seen around their leader.

Oct 25, 2017 2:22 pm (IST)
Oct 25, 2017 2:07 pm (IST)

Joti said CCTV cameras will be used at border checkpoints to prevent the smuggling of liquor and money and to stop anti-social elements from entering the state. "Elections in Gujarat have always been peaceful and the Commission will take all steps to ensure that," the CEC said.

Oct 25, 2017 2:03 pm (IST)

Paper trail of votes will be used in all the 50,128 polling stations in the state to ensure transparency, Joti said. The voters will be able to see their votes cast through the Voter-Verified Paper Trail Audit (VVPAT) machines. The Commission has also set up 182 all-women polling stations, one in each assembly constituency.

Oct 25, 2017 2:02 pm (IST)

The poll process will start on November 14 with the issue of the gazette notification for the first phase. Candidates can start filing their nominations from that day. The first phase will be held in 89 of the 182 seats and will cover 19 of 33 districts. The notification for the second phase will be issued on November 20 for remaining 93 assembly seats.

Oct 25, 2017 2:02 pm (IST)

Assembly elections in Gujarat will be held in two phases on December 9 and 14, the Election Commission announced today, setting the stage for a high-stakes battle between the ruling BJP and the Congress. Counting will take place on December 18, Chief Election Commissioner A K Joti said at a press conference. The Model Code of Conduct comes into immediate effect, he said.

Oct 25, 2017 1:51 pm (IST)


South Gujarat and Saurashtra will go undervoting in the first phase. North Gujarat and Central Gujarat in the second phase

Oct 25, 2017 1:40 pm (IST)

Candidates will have to open new bank accounts for election spending: AK Joti 

Oct 25, 2017 1:39 pm (IST)


89 Assembly will go under voting in Phase-1... 93 Assembly seats will go under voting in Phase-2: AK Joti

Oct 25, 2017 1:37 pm (IST)


There is no question of conspiracy in the announcement of election dates, says AK Joti

Oct 25, 2017 1:35 pm (IST)


182 All women-managed polling stations to be set up for 2017 Gujarat Election : CEC

Oct 25, 2017 1:34 pm (IST)


GIS based real-time monitoring of election activities: CEC

Oct 25, 2017 1:33 pm (IST)

Gujarat Assembly Polls will take place on 9th and 14th December... The counting will take place on 18th December

Oct 25, 2017 1:31 pm (IST)
According to a report, the Gujarat government in the last one fortnight has announced projects and sops worth Rs 11,000 crore since the dates of Himachal Pradesh elections were announced.

Oct 25, 2017 1:30 pm (IST)


Media, an important force multiplier to ensure free and fair elections: CEC

Oct 25, 2017 1:28 pm (IST)


No candidate can spend more than Rs 28 lakhs on campaigning. Model code of conduct is now in effect: Chief Election Commissioner AK Joti

Oct 25, 2017 1:28 pm (IST)


Mobile app has been introduced for the common man so that they can lodge a complain... People can upload pictures as well: Chief Election Commissioner AK Joti

Oct 25, 2017 1:21 pm (IST)


CCTVs will be installed at critical polling booths: Cheif Election Commissioner AK Joti

Oct 25, 2017 1:19 pm (IST)


Slips on VVPATS will also be counted on some polling booths as a pilot project: Chief Election Commissioner AK Joti

Oct 25, 2017 1:18 pm (IST)


CCTVs to be installed at border checkposts during 2017 Gujarat Assembly Elections: Chief Election Commissioner AK Joti

Oct 25, 2017 1:14 pm (IST)


Differently-abled voters will be given preference at polling stations: Chief Election Commissioner AK Joti

Oct 25, 2017 1:13 pm (IST)

The model code of conduct shall be in place immediately; elaborate arrangements made to enforce MCC guidelines: Chief Election Commissioner AK Joti

Oct 25, 2017 1:13 pm (IST)

Oct 25, 2017 1:13 pm (IST)


The voters will be able to see whom they have voted via VVPAT machine: Chief Election Commissioner AK Joti

Oct 25, 2017 1:11 pm (IST)


VVPAT machines will be used in the polling: Cheif Election Commissioner AK Joti

Oct 25, 2017 1:10 pm (IST)


The height voting compartment will be increased to maintain secrecy: Chief Election Commissioner AK Joti

Oct 25, 2017 1:07 pm (IST)

50,128 polling booths will be set up: CEC AK Joti

Oct 25, 2017 1:06 pm (IST)

The 2017 Gujarat Assembly Polls will take place in 2-phase... 

Election Commission announces two-phase Gujarat polls in December. (TV Grab)
