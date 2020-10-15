Gujarat ATS Nabs Main Accused In Rs 1-crore Charas Haul

Ahmedabad: Days after two drug peddlers were nabbed with charas worth Rs 1 crore, the Gujarat Anti- Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Thursday nabbed the main accused who had hired them, an official said. The state ATS arrested Imran Malek (34), a resident of Rahim Nagar, from Narol area of the city, the official said.

According to the ATS, Malek had admitted that he, along with one Nitin Chikne, sell drugs in Mumbai and he had hired the two peddlers to smuggle charas from Ludhiana in Punjab. On October 13, Mumbai resident Fahim Baig and Samir Shaikh, a native of Aurangabad in Maharashtra, were arrested with over 16 kg of charas worth Rs 1 crore near Palanpur in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district.

The duo had claimed that Malek had sent them to Ludhiana to bring a consignment of medicines, the official said. The consignment, which actually contained charas, was to be delivered to Malek, for which the duo was to supposed to get Rs 50,000, he said.

Preliminary interrogation of Malek has revealed that he was arrested in 2011 by the Bandra police in Mumbai in a similar case and had been released in 2014.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor