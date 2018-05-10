English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gujarat B.Sc Admissions 2018 to Begin on 16th May 2018 Online at gujaratuniversity.ac.in
The Pin Distribution and Registration will start on May 16, 2018 as mentioned on the official page of Gujarat University B.Sc Online Admission 2018.
Image for representation. (Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18)
Gujarat B.Sc Admissions 2018 will begin on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 on the official website of Gujarat University - gujaratuniversity.ac.in. ‘Pin Distribution and Registration will start on 16/05/2018’ read an announcement on the official page of Gujarat University B.Sc Online Admission 2018. The varsity has released the Information Booklet for candidates seeking admissions to Bachelor of Science courses for the academic year 2018-19 in various government, grant-in aid and self-financed colleges in the state of Gujarat.
Interested candidates can download the Gujarat B.Sc Admissions 2018 Information Booklet from the url mentioned below:
http://eform.gujaratuniversity.ac.in/BSC18/DFiles/BSC_BOOK.pdf
The Online Registration and Choice Filling will begin on 16th May 2018 and conclude on May 25, 2018.
Document Verification at respective colleges will be done between 16th May to May 26, 2018.
The Provisional Merit List will be released on May 28,2018 and Final Merit List will be released on May 31, 2018. Candidates can report discrepancy in merit to the center on May 29, 2018.
The Display Result of Mock Round will be available on June 2, 2018, next month.
Candidates can download the Gujarat B.Sc 2018 Admissions Schedule from the following url:
http://eform.gujaratuniversity.ac.in/BSC18/DFiles/new%20schedlule.pdf
