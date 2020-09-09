INDIA

Gujarat BJP Chief CR Paatil Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Admitted to Hospital

Representative Image

He is currently stable and being taken care of by multi disciplinary team of specialists, the hospital said in a statement.

  • PTI Ahmedabad
  • Last Updated: September 9, 2020, 10:42 PM IST
Gujarat BJP chief CR Paatil has tested coronavirus positive, a hospital in Gandhinagar where he is undergoing treatment said on Wednesday.

"Paatil is currently admitted to Apollo Hospitals and is undergoing treatment for COVID-19. He is currently stable and being taken care of by multi disciplinary team of specialists," the hospital said in a statement.

