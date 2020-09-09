Gujarat BJP Chief CR Paatil Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Admitted to Hospital

Gujarat BJP chief CR Paatil has tested coronavirus positive, a hospital in Gandhinagar where he is undergoing treatment said on Wednesday.
"Paatil is currently admitted to Apollo Hospitals and is undergoing treatment for COVID-19. He is currently stable and being taken care of by multi disciplinary team of specialists," the hospital said in a statement.
