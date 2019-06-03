Gujarat BJP MLA Caught Kicking Woman NCP Supporter on Camera, Says Got Swayed by Emotions

A BJP legislator in Gujarat was caught on camera thrashing and kicking a woman on a busy street as she continued to scream in pain.In a video clip circulated on social media, the attacker, a BJP legislator named Balram Thawani, can be seen assaulting NCP supporter Nitu Tejwani, who had reportedly gone to meet him to protest over water supply in Naroda in Ahmedabad.While Thawani was initially quoted in reports as saying that he hit out "in self-defence", on Monday he admitted to assaulting the woman and offered to apologise.“I got swayed by emotions, I accept the mistake…it was not intentional. I have been in politics for the last 22 years, such thing has never happened before. I will say sorry to her,” the MLA told news agency ANI.According to eyewitnesses, Tejwani was already being manhandled by another man when Thawani barged out of his office and joined him in beating her.Tejwani later filed a police complaint against the legislator. “I had gone to meet BJP MLA Balram Thawani over a local issue but even before hearing me he slapped me. When I fell down he started to kick me. His people also beat up my husband. I ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, how are women safe under the BJP rule?” she said.