Cow Attacks Gujarat BJP MP, Lands Him in Hospital With Broken Ribs

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Liladhar Vaghela was rushed to hospital with broken ribs after a cow attacked him near his residence.According to reports, The Lok Sabha MP from Gujarat’s Patan was out for a walk in Sector 21, Gandhinagar, when the stray cow attacked him.Following the incident, he was immediately taken to Apollo hospital and admitted to the ICU after initial examination.Doctors said in addition to his ribs, Vaghela had also sustained injuries on his head.The MP’s family members confirmed to local media that the 83-year-old MP had sustained fractures and clotting in the head, which has been treated.Before being elected to Parliament, Vaghela served as a cabinet minister in Gujarat.