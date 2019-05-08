Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Gujarat Board Result 2019: GSEB 12th Result for Science Stream Releasing Tomorrow at gseb.org; Check Score Here

Gujarat Class 12th Board Result 2019 for Science Stream will be released by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board at gseb.org on May 9.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 8, 2019, 1:45 PM IST
Gujarat Board Result 2019: GSEB 12th Result for Science Stream Releasing Tomorrow at gseb.org; Check Score Here
(Image: News18.com)
GSEB Board HSC Result 2019 | The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), which conducts the exam each year, will be releasing the result of GSEB 12th Science Result 2019 tomorrow (May 9) at 8 am. The GSHSEB will publish the Gujarat Class 12 Board Result 2019 for Science Stream on its official website gseb.org. The GSEB officially conducts the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC) Class 12 exams during the month of March.

Students can check your GSEB HSC Result 2019 on the official page. For the academic year 2018-19, the Gujarat Class 12 final exams 2019 commenced on the March 7 and continue up to March 23, 2019. Approximately 17 lakhs students appeared for the exam this year, out of which 6 lakhs took the science exam across 1,548 exam centres. Candidates can also check their 2019 GSEB HSC Result and download the scorecard from these websites also examresults.net/Gujarat, indiaresults.com and results.gov.in.

Steps to follow to download GSEB HSC Result 2019:

1. Go to the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board official website - gseb.org.
2. Click on the link that says ‘GSEB HSC Result 2019’ at the homepage.
3. Now, click on ‘Gujarat HSC Science result 2019’ stream or as applicable
4. In the login window, enter the required details like date of birth and roll number
5. Click on the ‘Submit’ button in view your GSEB 12th Science Result 2019’
6. The Gujarat 12th Science result 2019 will be displayed on the screen.
7. Download and also take a print out of the same for future reference.

Last year, 72.99% of students were cleared passed in the Gujarat board examination.

| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
