CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Conman CaseMaharashtra News26/11 RemarkAmritpal SinghHC on Live-in
Home » News » India » Gujarat: Bride Dies of Heart Attack During Wedding Rituals, Family Replaces Her with Younger Sister
1-MIN READ

Gujarat: Bride Dies of Heart Attack During Wedding Rituals, Family Replaces Her with Younger Sister

By: News Desk

Edited By: Revathi Hariharan

News18 Gujarati

Last Updated: February 25, 2023, 10:28 IST

Gujarat, India

The Bride Hetal fainted while performing wedding rituals and died of a heart attack (News18 Photo)

The Bride Hetal fainted while performing wedding rituals and died of a heart attack (News18 Photo)

This unfortunate incident took place in front of the Bhagwaneshwar Mahadev Temple in Bhavnagar.

It turned out that the day of a woman’s wedding would be her last. A bride in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar died of a heart attack in the middle of her wedding rituals at the marriage venue in the Subhashnagar area.

This unfortunate incident took place in front of the Bhagwaneshwar Mahadev Temple in Bhavnagar. When Hetal – the daughter of a man identified as Jinabhai Rathore was in the process of marrying Vishal, the son of Ranabhai Butabhai Algotar of Nari village.

Guests filled the venue with wedding songs playing in the background when celebrations were forced to halt.

While performing her wedding rituals, Hetal reportedly felt dizzy and fainted. The doctors told her she had died of a heart attack after she was rushed to a hospital nearby.

Even as the family mourned the death of Hetal, relatives proposed an alternative plan to ensure the wedding celebrations continued. They suggested the bride’s younger sister take her place and marry Vishal.

Following the bride’s death, the family decided to marry her sister to the groom and continued the wedding rituals with her younger sister. Hetal’s body was reportedly kept in cold storage until the ceremony was over.

Corporator of Bhavnagar city and leader of Maldhari Samaj, Laxmanbhai Rathore described the incident as very sad. He said even though the family was shocked by the death of their daughter, members of society convinced them to set an example and not send the bridegroom and his family empty handed.

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
Tags:
  1. Bhavnagar
  2. gujarat
  3. gujarat news
first published:February 25, 2023, 10:28 IST
last updated:February 25, 2023, 10:28 IST
Read More