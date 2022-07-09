CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Gujarat: Bus Carrying 50 Passengers Falls into Gorge After Tyre Burst; Several Injured

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: July 09, 2022, 22:21 IST

(Representative image/Shutterstock)

Several passengers sustained injuries in the accident which occurred due to a tyre blast

A horrific incident has come to the fore whereby a bus carrying over 50 passengers fell into a gorge near Saputara in the Dang district.

Several passengers sustained injuries in the accident which occurred due to a tyre blast. As per reports, the police have reached the spot, and a rescue operation is underway.

Awaiting further updates.

first published:July 09, 2022, 22:21 IST
last updated:July 09, 2022, 22:21 IST