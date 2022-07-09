Gujarat: Bus Carrying 50 Passengers Falls into Gorge After Tyre Burst; Several Injured

A horrific incident has come to the fore whereby a bus carrying over 50 passengers fell into a gorge near Saputara in the Dang district.

Gujarat | A bus carrying over 50 passengers fell into a gorge near Saputara in Dang district. Police reached the spot. Rescue operation underway. Several injured in the accident which occurred due to a tyre blast: MoS Home Harsh Sanghavi — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2022

Several passengers sustained injuries in the accident which occurred due to a tyre blast. As per reports, the police have reached the spot, and a rescue operation is underway.

Awaiting further updates.

