Gujarat Businessman Helping Those Hit by Lockdown Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Ahmedabad: A 55-year-old businessman from Ahmedabad who was helping the lockdown-affected has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, health officials said on

Monday.

However, since the Maninagar resident was not involved in personally distributing food packets, there was no possibility of anyone else getting infected due to him, Tejas Shah, Deputy Health Officer (South Zone), Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation said.

"The financier, who tested positive on Sunday, was supplying free meals to people affected by the lockdown. He had outsourced work of preparing the meals to a professional cook. He had hired men to distribute the food as well," he said.

The source of infection is unknown since the man was at home for long and has no travel history, officials said.

"After he tested positive, 13 persons, including family members, have been quarantined," Shah said.

