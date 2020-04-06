Gujarat Businessman Helping Those Hit by Lockdown Tests Positive for Coronavirus
The source of infection is unknown since the man was at home for long and has no travel history, officials said.
Health officials said the man did not personally deliver the food packets so chances of infection did not arise. (Image for representation)
Ahmedabad: A 55-year-old businessman from Ahmedabad who was helping the lockdown-affected has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, health officials said on
Monday.
However, since the Maninagar resident was not involved in personally distributing food packets, there was no possibility of anyone else getting infected due to him, Tejas Shah, Deputy Health Officer (South Zone), Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation said.
"The financier, who tested positive on Sunday, was supplying free meals to people affected by the lockdown. He had outsourced work of preparing the meals to a professional cook. He had hired men to distribute the food as well," he said.
"After he tested positive, 13 persons, including family members, have been quarantined," Shah said.
