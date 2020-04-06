Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Gujarat Businessman Helping Those Hit by Lockdown Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The source of infection is unknown since the man was at home for long and has no travel history, officials said.

PTI

Updated:April 6, 2020, 3:17 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Gujarat Businessman Helping Those Hit by Lockdown Tests Positive for Coronavirus
Health officials said the man did not personally deliver the food packets so chances of infection did not arise. (Image for representation)

Ahmedabad: A 55-year-old businessman from Ahmedabad who was helping the lockdown-affected has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, health officials said on

Monday.

However, since the Maninagar resident was not involved in personally distributing food packets, there was no possibility of anyone else getting infected due to him, Tejas Shah, Deputy Health Officer (South Zone), Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation said.

"The financier, who tested positive on Sunday, was supplying free meals to people affected by the lockdown. He had outsourced work of preparing the meals to a professional cook. He had hired men to distribute the food as well," he said.

The source of infection is unknown since the man was at home for long and has no travel history, officials said.

"After he tested positive, 13 persons, including family members, have been quarantined," Shah said.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    3,666

     

  • Total Confirmed

    4,067

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    291

     

  • Total DEATHS

    109

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 06 (09:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    942,034

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,278,523

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    266,732

     

  • Total DEATHS

    69,757

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres