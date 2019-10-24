Gujarat Bypoll Results 2019: Congress Leads BJP in Two Seats, Turncoat Alpesh Thakor Trailing

The early trends of the counting for bypolls to six Gujarat Assembly seats showed that BJP were trailing in two seats, and Congress turncoat Alpesh Thakor was trailing on his Radhanpur seat. However, the results in Gujarat appear to be mixed, with Congress candidates Jasu Patel and Dharmendra Patel, hailing from Bayad and Amraiwadi respectively, leading their BJP counterparts Dhavalsinh Zala of Bayad (Aravalli) and Jagdish Patel of Amraiwadi (Ahmedabad). While Jasu is leading Zala by over 6,600 votes right now, Jagdish is leading Dharmendra by a much slimmer margin of just over 200 votes at the moment.

In other constituencies of Tharad (Banaskantha), Kheralu (Mehsana) and Lunawada (Mahisagar), BJP's candidates are leading their rivals. The story is reverse in Radhanpur, where high profile candidate and OBC leader Thakor is said to be trailing by 4,000 votes. His aide, Dhavalsinh Zala, is also trailing. Both seats were held by the Congress before the two joined the BJP soon after the Rajya Sabha elections in July this year.

Thakor had been named by the BJP as its candidate for bypolls in Gujarat. The two had cross-voted in favor of the BJP, while complaining of the "ill treatment" and "injustice" that had been met out to their community, while tendering their resignation from the grand-old party of India. The polling to the six seats was held on October 21, with overall voter-turnout of about 53.7 per cent. The final results is yet to be announced by the Election Commission.

An average 53.67 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the byelections held on Monday in the Tharad seat of district Banaskantha, Radhanpur in Patan, Kheralu in Mehsana, Bayad in Arvalli, Amraiwadi in Ahmedabad and Lunawada in Mahisagar district. "Each counting centre will have a three-layer security, comprising personnel of the local police, State Reserve Police and Central Armed Police," it has been said.

Byelections were necessitated in Radhanpur and Bayad after their respective sitting Congress MLAs, Alpesh Thakor and Dhavalsinh Zala joined the ruling party, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The saffron party fielded Thakor and Zala in the bypolls from their respective seats. Besides, bypolls were held in Tharad, Lunawada, Kheralu and Amraiwadi after the sitting BJP MLAs got elected to the Lok Sabha.

Four of these six seats were won by the BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls, and the rest two by the Congress. Apart from Thakor and Zala, the BJP fielded Jivrajbhai Patel in Tharad, Jignesh Sevak in Lunawada, Ajmalbhai Thakor in Kheralu and Jagdish Patel in Amraiwadi. The Congress contestants were Gulabsinh Rajput (Tharad), Raghubhai Desai (Radhanpur), Babuji Thakor (Kheralu), Jasubhai Patel (Bayad), Dharmendra Patel (Amraiwadi) and Gulabsinh Chauhan (Lunawada).

