Gujarat Cabinet Ministers Swearing-in LIVE Updates: Assembly Speaker Quits to Become Minister in Bhupendra Patel Govt; Oath-taking at 1:30pm

Gujarat Cabinet Ministers Swearing-in LIVE Updates: The swearing-in of new Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel’s council of ministers, which was supposed to take place a day ago, was put off with posters mentioning the ceremony schedule being pulled down hurriedly at Raj Bhavan. The oath-taking is now expected to be held at 1:30pm today, according to the governor’s office. Ahead of the event, Gujarat Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi resigned to become a part of the Patel government.
This came after BJP apparently decided to replace all 23 members of the erstwhile Vijay Rupani cabinet with younger faces. The party is said to be following the “no-repeat experiment”. According to reports, several ministers are upset as they were “informed over the phone that they wouldn’t be retained” in accordance with the “no-repeat” formula. Senior party leaders said that the outgoing minister would be “placated before a fresh cabinet takes guard” on Thursday.
A local report stated that after the swearing-in of a new council of ministers was first postponed by a couple of hours before being rescheduled for Thursday, the Gandhinagar residences of state BJP president C R Paatil and former CM Rupani witnessed a hubbub through the day as ministers and contenders for berths flitted in and out.
Choice of CMs Shows BJP Now Sticking to Caste Calculations | Ahead of several Assembly elections, BJP has brought in new chief ministers in recent days who hew to the safe, time-tested strategy of caste balancing. After Uttarakhand and Karnataka, the most recent example is Gujarat, where the BJP went with a Patidar, bowing to a long-standing demand of the dominant community, in place of Vijay Rupani.
READ | Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath as Gujarat CM; Rupani Hails 'Smooth Transition of Power'
First-term MLA Bhupendra Patel was on Monday sworn in Gujarat chief minister, two days after Vijay Rupani’s surprise exit from the post, a year ahead of the Assembly polls.
READ | New Gujarat Ministers to Take Oath Today, Says BJP Spokesperson
New ministers of the Bhupendra Patel government in Gujarat are going to the oath of office and secrecy on Wednesday afternoon, a state BJP spokesperson said.
EXCLUSIVE List of Gujarat New Cabinet Ministers | News18 has exclusively accessed the list of ministers who will take oath as part of Patel’s cabinet on Thursday and so far, none of the names from the Vijay Rupani team have been repeated. The new ministers expected to take oath are Gandevi MLA Naresh Patel (Tribal), Pardi MLA Kanubhai Desai, Visnagar MLA Hrishikesh Patel, Dhari MLA J. V. Kakdiya, Kaprada MLA Jitu Chaudhary, Niklo MLA Jagdish Panchal, Arvind Raiani from Rajkot, Majura MLA Harsh Sanghvi, Jamnagar MLA Raghavji Patel, Olpad MLA Mukesh Patel, Morwa Hadaf MLA Nimisha Suthar, Bharuch MLA Dushyant Patel, Prantij MLA Gajendra Parmar, Morbi MLA Brijesh Merja, Asarva MLA Pradeep Parmar, Keshod MLA Deva Malam, Pakanj Desai will remain as Dandak (chief whip), Limbdi MLA KiritSinh Rana, Mahemdavad MLA Arjun Sinh Chauhan, Santrampur MLA Kuber Dindor and Mahuva MLA R. C. Makwana.
BJP Battles Infighting, New Cabinet Today | THE swearing-in of the new Bhupendra Patel-led government that was scheduled for Wednesday afternoon was put off to Thursday, reportedly after several ministers of the outgoing government protested on being informed that they would not find a berth in the new Cabinet. BJP state unit president C R Paatil had told The Indian Express morning that the swearing-in of the new Council of Ministers “is almost final between 2 pm and 4 pm”.
Gujarat New Cabinet Minister List | Swearing-in ceremony of new cabinet of CM Bhupendra Patel to take place at 1:30 pm.
Gujarat | I received a call few mins ago from party's state chief CR Paatil. I'm grateful to PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda for including a person like me in state cabinet:BJP MLA Naresh Patel— ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2021
Swearing-in ceremony of new cabinet of CM Bhupendra Patel will take place today pic.twitter.com/ph1gy6sOba
Why Bhupendra Patel Was Chosen Gujarat Chief Minister | One of the prime reasons for choosing Bhupendra Patel as the new chief minister was that Patel belonged to the Patidar community, which forms BJP’s core vote bank, was seen as drifting away from it over the last few years. This was reflected in the local body elections in February, where although the BJP won almost all the bodies, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) stormed into Surat, home to state party chief CR Paatil, to become the main opposition in the municipal corporation, powered by anti-BJP Patidar votes.
Posters Erected, Police Deployed At Raj Bhawan Amid Change of Plans | As per the previous schedule, the ceremony was supposed to happen on September 15, police were deployed in considerable numbers, a stage, erected inside the Raj Bhavan, was also given final touch to host the event. Even the banners put outside the Raj Bhavan had mentioned September 15 as the date for the swearing-in ceremony. However, in the afternoon, all the banners were taken down all of a sudden. Later, the governor's office confirmed that the ceremony has been postponed to Thursday. "The swearing-in ceremony of ministers will take place at 1:30 pm on Thursday, Manish Bharadwaj, Officer on Special Duty to Governor Acharya Devvrat, told PTI. Gujarat BJP spokesperson Yamal Vyas had in the morning said the ceremony was scheduled after 2 pm in Gandhinagar on Wednesday.
New Gujarat Ministers to Take Oath Today | New ministers of the Bhupendra Patel-led government in Gujarat will take oath, the CMO said on Wednesday as the ruling BJP gave final touches to the in-coming cabinet amid suspense over ministerial faces in the backdrop of the party's "no repeat" formula. The BJP had earlier in the day said the ceremony would be held on Wednesday afternoon and preparations for the same had already started at the Raj Bhavan. The swearing-in ceremony of the new ministers, whose names have not been declared so far, will be held at 1:30 pm in the state capital Gandhinagar, an official said. "The swearing-in ceremony of the new cabinet of CM Shri Bupendra Patel will take place tomorrow, September 16 at 1:30 pm at Raj Bhavan, Gandhinagar," the CMO tweeted on Wednesday evening. Patel (59), a first-time MLA from Ahmedabad, took over as the new Gujarat chief minister on Monday after the sudden resignation of Vijay Rupani on Saturday.
EXCLUSIVE | Vijay Rupani Team Out, Bhupendra Patel to Get Fresh Cabinet as BJP Banks on 'No Repeat Theory' Ahead of 2022 Polls
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seems to be in the mood for a complete overhaul in Gujarat ahead of the 2022 state polls.
Weak Top Brass, Floundering Decisions: Why Cong Can't Do a BJP & Replace Unpopular CMs | For the BJP, there is a simple calculation behind suddenly changing chief ministers of three poll-bound states — ignore barbs from opponents, ensure removal of chief ministers who could be a liability during polls and instead, win elections with change of guard. The removal of Gujarat’s Vijay Rupani has earned rebuke from both the TMC and Congress but the BJP couldn’t care less. This brings us to the issue of almost a similar situation in few Congress-ruled states that are facing internal rebellion; Punjab being the most glaring example. READ MORE
Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath as Gujarat CM | First-term MLA Bhupendra Patel was on Monday sworn in Gujarat chief minister, two days after Vijay Rupani’s surprise exit from the post, a year ahead of the Assembly polls. Patel (59), unanimously elected BJP legislature party leader on Sunday, was sworn in as the state’s 17th chief minister by Governor Acharya Devvrat at a simple ceremony here. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and chief ministers of some BJP-ruled states were among those present at the Raj Bhavan ceremony. As decided by the party, only Patel took the oath. The council of ministers will take oath during the next few days after their names are finalised, BJP sources said.
Rupani’s erstwhile cabinet colleagues, including four Congress turncoats, are learnt to have voiced dissent at being dropped unceremoniously. Kunvarji Bavaliya, Jawahar Chavda, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja and Jayesh Radadiya had quit Congress recently and joined BJP after being offered ministerial berths, a report in Times of India stated. Gujarat BJP spokesperson Yamal Vyas had in the morning said the ceremony was scheduled after 2 pm in Gandhinagar on Wednesday. The no-repeat experiment has upset caste equations, more so in cases where no immediate replacements are available for ministers from specific communities, the report stated.
Defending the “no repeat” formula, a top BJP leader said the party received huge success in the recently-held local body polls in Gujarat because new faces were given tickets. He claimed even people want to see new faces in power.
Many believe the “no repeat” formula has been proposed keeping in mind the 2022 Assembly polls as the BJP, in power in Gujarat for more than two decades, wants to go to voters with a clean slate. Party sources have revealed a majority of ministers from the Rupani government will be dropped this time. However, there was no official word from the BJP about it.
Gujarat BJP in-charge Bhupender Yadav has been holding marathon meetings in Gandhinagar for the last two days to finalise the names to be included in the new cabinet.
Bhupendra Patel was unanimously elected the BJP legislature party leader on Sunday and was sworn-in as the state’s 17th chief minister by the governor in Gandhinagar on Monday. He was the only one to take oath that day.
Patel’s elevation is being attributed to his closeness to former Gujarat chief minister and current Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel.With the Assembly elections scheduled in December 2022, the BJP is banking on Patel, who belongs to the influential Patidar community, for poll victory.
In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won 99 of the 182 seats, while the Congress got 77.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here