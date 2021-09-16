Gujarat Cabinet Ministers Swearing-in LIVE Updates: Assembly Speaker Quits to Become Minister in Bhupendra Patel Govt; Oath-taking at 1:30pm

Rupani’s erstwhile cabinet colleagues, including four Congress turncoats, are learnt to have voiced dissent at being dropped unceremoniously. Kunvarji Bavaliya, Jawahar Chavda, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja and Jayesh Radadiya had quit Congress recently and joined BJP after being offered ministerial berths, a report in Times of India stated. Gujarat BJP spokesperson Yamal Vyas had in the morning said the ceremony was scheduled after 2 pm in Gandhinagar on Wednesday. The no-repeat experiment has upset caste equations, more so in cases where no immediate replacements are available for ministers from specific communities, the report stated.

Defending the “no repeat” formula, a top BJP leader said the party received huge success in the recently-held local body polls in Gujarat because new faces were given tickets. He claimed even people want to see new faces in power.

Many believe the “no repeat” formula has been proposed keeping in mind the 2022 Assembly polls as the BJP, in power in Gujarat for more than two decades, wants to go to voters with a clean slate. Party sources have revealed a majority of ministers from the Rupani government will be dropped this time. However, there was no official word from the BJP about it.

Gujarat BJP in-charge Bhupender Yadav has been holding marathon meetings in Gandhinagar for the last two days to finalise the names to be included in the new cabinet.

Bhupendra Patel was unanimously elected the BJP legislature party leader on Sunday and was sworn-in as the state’s 17th chief minister by the governor in Gandhinagar on Monday. He was the only one to take oath that day.

Patel’s elevation is being attributed to his closeness to former Gujarat chief minister and current Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel.With the Assembly elections scheduled in December 2022, the BJP is banking on Patel, who belongs to the influential Patidar community, for poll victory.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won 99 of the 182 seats, while the Congress got 77.

