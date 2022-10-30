Guj: 100 People Fall into River After Cable Bridge Collapses in Morbi, Rescue Ops Underway; PM Assures Help

Known to be a British engineering marvel, the 140-year-old suspension cable bridge in Gujarat’s Morbi collapsed on Sunday. Close to 400 people were on the bridge when it snapped and about 100 fell into the river. There are no casualties so far, while rescue operations are underway.

Videos recorded by onlookers showed many people hanging onto the cables of the bridge, while many in the shallow parts of the river were submerged in waist-deep water. Others were seen rescuing people who had fallen into the river.

Officials said the recently renovated bridge collapsed as it could not bear the weight of the people standing on it. “Due to the bridge collapse, several people fell into the river. A rescue operation is underway. There are reports that several people have suffered injuries. They are being rushed to hospitals,” local MLA and state minister Brijesh Merja said.

The famous suspension bridge over the Machchhu river near Mani Mandir was reopened only five days ago after being closed for renovation for six months. The bridge was renovated at the cost of Rs 2 crore.

Taking cognizance of the mishap, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel and other officials. He sought urgent mobilisation of rescue teams and directed that the situation should be closely and continuously monitored. The prime minister has asked the CM to extend all possible help to those affected.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, whose Aam Aadmi Party has launched a spirited poll campaign in the state, also tweeted his concern over the incident. “Very sad news coming in from Gujarat. Many people are reported to have fallen into the river due to the collapse of the bridge in Morbi. I pray to God for their life and health,” he tweeted in Hindi.

History of the bridge

The bridge was first inaugurated on February 20, 1879, by Mumbai governor Richard Temple. It was completed in 1880 at the cost of around Rs 3.5 lakh back then. All the material came from England and it was built to connect Darbargarh to Nazarbagh.

Now, this hanging pool connects the seat of Mahaprabhuji and the entire Samakantha area. This suspension bridge is over 140 years old and its length is about 765 feet.

