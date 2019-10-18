Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Gujarat-cadre IPS Officer Anup Kumar Singh Appointed as New NSG Chief

The appoint of Anup Kumar Singh, a 1985-batch IPS officer, as the DG of the 'black cats commando' force was approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) led by PM Modi.

PTI

Updated:October 18, 2019, 9:03 PM IST
Gujarat-cadre IPS Officer Anup Kumar Singh Appointed as New NSG Chief
New Delhi: Senior IPS officer of Gujarat cadre Anup Kumar Singh has been appointed as director general of the National Security Guard (NSG), an official order said on Friday.

The appoint of Singh, a 1985-batch IPS officer, as the DG of the 'black cats commando' force was approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The appointment will be from the date of joining the post and up to September 30, 2020 i.e. date of his superannuation or till further orders, whichever is earlier," an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training said.

The NSG was raised as the federal contingency force to counter terrorists and hijack-like incidents in 1984.

The commandos of the force are based in five hubs across the country, apart from their main garrison in Gurgaon's Manesar. They also render personal security to some of the most high-profile VVIPs.

