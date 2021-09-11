CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home» News»India»Vijay Rupani Resigns LIVE Updates: BJP Regroups to Choose New CM; Home Minister Amit Shah Meets Top Leaders
Vijay Rupani Resigns LIVE Updates: BJP Regroups to Choose New CM; Home Minister Amit Shah Meets Top Leaders

Vijay Rupani Resigns Live Updates: All the MLAs will meet on Tuesday for the deliberations on a new Chief Minister. Senior BJP leader BL Santosh is already in Ahmedabad.

News18.com | September 11, 2021, 16:36 IST
Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (News18)

Event Highlights

Vijay Rupani Resigns Live Updates: Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani met the Governor a few minutes ago and handed his resignation as the chief minister of Gujarat. Without specifying the reason for this sudden move especially merely months ahead of the highly-anticipated assembly polls in Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s home state, Rupani said that he is ready for whatever new role the party assigns to him.

Rupani (65) was sworn in as chief minister – his second stint as CM – in December 2017. I have resigned as chief minister of Gujarat, Rupani told reporters after meeting Governor Acharya Devvrat and submitting his resignation letter.

A meeting of top leaders is being held at Gandhinagar Kamalam. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Parshottam Rupala are present in the meeting.

Sep 11, 2021 16:36 (IST)

Gujarat Latest News: Vijay Rupani Becomes Fourth BJP Leader to Resign from CM Post in Recent Weeks. Check Other Two

Vijay Rupani on Saturday resigned from the post of Gujarat Chief Minister, over a year before the state goes to polls.

Sep 11, 2021 16:24 (IST)

Gujarat CM Latest News: Meeting of Top BJP Leaders On | After Vijay Rupani's resignation as Gujarat CM, a meeting of top leaders at Gandhinagar Kamalam is on; Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Parshottam Rupala are present in the meeting.

Sep 11, 2021 16:17 (IST)

Vijay Rupani Latest News: Gujarat CM Resigns, Hands Resignation Letter to Guv | Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani handed over his resignation to the Governor, visuals courtesy ANI Twitter.

Sep 11, 2021 16:12 (IST)

Vijay Rupani Resigns: RECAP | Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday resigned from the post. He said he was doing so "for Gujarat's development" and "would take on a new role assigned by the BJP leadership. Legislative Assembly elections in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state are due next year. 

Sep 11, 2021 16:05 (IST)

Assembly Elections in Gujarat Due Next Year | Legislative Assembly elections in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state Gujarat are due next year. 

Sep 11, 2021 15:56 (IST)

Vijay Rupani Resigns: New CM to be Decided According to Party Process: BJP | Gujarat's new Chief Minister will be decided according to the party process, said Bhupendra Yadav, incharge of the Gujarat BJP.

Sep 11, 2021 15:49 (IST)

Vijay Rupani Resigns: 'Want to Thank BJP' | Vijay Rupani, after resigning as CM of Gujarat, said in Gandhinagar: "I want to thank BJP for giving me this opportunity to serve as Gujarat's CM. During my tenure, I got the opportunity to add to the development of the state under PM Modi's leadership."

Sep 11, 2021 15:43 (IST)

BL Santosh Meeting MLAs in Gujarat | BJP National General Secretary BL Santosh is currently meeting MLAs in Gujarat, sources told News18.

Sep 11, 2021 15:42 (IST)

Gujarat MLAs to Meet on Tuesday for Picking New CM | News18 Gujarat reports that Gujarat MLAs will meet on Tuesday for picking the new Chief Minister after Vijay Rupani's resignation.

Sep 11, 2021 15:40 (IST)

'Yes I have Resigned, Will Perform New Role Assigned by Party': Vijay Rupani | Vijay Rupani after resigning as the CM of Gujarat said the journey of Gujarat's development should be moved  under a new leadership, which is why he had resigned . "Will perform the new role assigned by the party. In last 5 years I have got  full support and  cooperation of people during elections and by elections," he said.

Sep 11, 2021 15:34 (IST)

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani Expected to Address Media Soon | Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has handed over his resignation to the Governor and is expected to address the media soon, sources told CNN-News18.

Sep 11, 2021 15:30 (IST)

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani Resigns | Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani met the Governor a few minutes ago and handed his resignation as the chief minister of Gujarat. It is still unclear what prompted the sudden move especially merely months ahead of the highly-anticipated assembly polls in Prime MInister Narendra Modi‘s home state. Follow here for updates.

“The journey of Gujarat’s development should be moved under a new leadership that’s why I have resigned. Will perform the new role assigned by the party. In last 5 years. I have got full support and cooperation of people during elections and by elections.”

“I want to thank the BJP for giving me this opportunity to serve as Gujarat’s CM. During my tenure, I got the opportunity to add to the development of the state under PM Modi’s leadership,” Rupani said after meeting the Governor.

Senior BJP leader BL Santosh is in Ahmedabad and buzz is that a new chief minister will be appointed in Ruoani’s place soon. “A new CM will be decided according to party process,” said Bhupendra Yadav in charge of Gujarat BJP.
All the MLAs will meet on Tuesday for the deliberations on a new Chief Minister.

