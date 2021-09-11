Vijay Rupani Resigns LIVE Updates: BJP Regroups to Choose New CM; Home Minister Amit Shah Meets Top Leaders

Vijay Rupani Resigns Live Updates: Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani met the Governor a few minutes ago and handed his resignation as the chief minister of Gujarat. Without specifying the reason for this sudden move especially merely months ahead of the highly-anticipated assembly polls in Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s home state, Rupani said that he is ready for whatever new role the party assigns to him.

Rupani (65) was sworn in as chief minister – his second stint as CM – in December 2017. I have resigned as chief minister of Gujarat, Rupani told reporters after meeting Governor Acharya Devvrat and submitting his resignation letter.

A meeting of top leaders is being held at Gandhinagar Kamalam. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Parshottam Rupala are present in the meeting.