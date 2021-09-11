Vijay Rupani Resigns LIVE Updates: BJP Regroups to Choose New CM; Home Minister Amit Shah Meets Top Leaders

Vijay Rupani Resigns Live Updates: Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani met the Governor a few minutes ago and handed his resignation as the chief minister of Gujarat. Without specifying the reason for this sudden move especially merely months ahead of the highly-anticipated assembly polls in Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s home state, Rupani said that he is ready for whatever new role the party assigns to him.
Rupani (65) was sworn in as chief minister – his second stint as CM – in December 2017. I have resigned as chief minister of Gujarat, Rupani told reporters after meeting Governor Acharya Devvrat and submitting his resignation letter.
A meeting of top leaders is being held at Gandhinagar Kamalam. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Parshottam Rupala are present in the meeting.
Gandhinagar: Vijay Rupani submitted his resignation to Governor Acharya Devvrat, from the post of Gujarat's Chief Minister pic.twitter.com/VqavB2jj9h— ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2021
“The journey of Gujarat’s development should be moved under a new leadership that’s why I have resigned. Will perform the new role assigned by the party. In last 5 years. I have got full support and cooperation of people during elections and by elections.”
“I want to thank the BJP for giving me this opportunity to serve as Gujarat’s CM. During my tenure, I got the opportunity to add to the development of the state under PM Modi’s leadership,” Rupani said after meeting the Governor.
Senior BJP leader BL Santosh is in Ahmedabad and buzz is that a new chief minister will be appointed in Ruoani’s place soon. “A new CM will be decided according to party process,” said Bhupendra Yadav in charge of Gujarat BJP.
All the MLAs will meet on Tuesday for the deliberations on a new Chief Minister.
