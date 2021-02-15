Day After Fainting at Vadodara Rally, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani Tests Positive for Covid-19

Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani on Monday tested positive for coronavirus. The CM, who had fainted during a rally in Vadodara a day ago, was kept under observation in a Ahmedabad hospital for 24 hours.

Rupani, 64, fainted on stage while addressing a rally in Nizampura area of Vadodara for the upcoming civic polls in the state, following which he was flown to Ahmedabad and admitted in a hospital.

"Rupaniji fainted due to tiredness and dehydration. We have done a thorough checkup and all his tests are normal," Dr RK Patel from the UN Mehta Hospital, where the chief minister is admitted, told reporters. State deputy chief minister Nitin Patel said though Rupani is fine, he would be kept under observation for 24 hours.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi enquired about Rupani's health over phone, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office said. Modi told Rupani to get himself thoroughly checked and to take proper rest, it said.