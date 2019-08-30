Gujarat Civic Body Officials Make Youth Do Sit-Ups for Spitting in Public; Record Punishment
The youth told the officials that he did not have enough money to pay the fine, following which he was made to do sqauts while holding his ears and recorded the punishment.
A video grab shows the youth doing squats after refusing to pay the fine.
Surat: The Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) seems to have taken a harsh new approach towards cleanliness.
In a viral video, health department officials of the municipal body were seen punishing a youth for spitting in a public place. The young man was made to do sit-ups on the road.
According to sources, a team of officials belonging to the health department caught the man spitting while riding a motocycle near the Lal Bungalow in Surat and asked him to pay fine. He told the officials that he did not have enough money to pay the fine, following which he was made to do sqauts while holding his ears and recorded the punishment.
“We are issuing several notices asking people not to litter or spit, SMC recently started penalizing individuals who are caught on CCTVs in the act. Field teams are also collecting on the spot fines,’’ said an official.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sanjeev Rajput Secures India's 8th Olympic Quota in Shooting With Silver in World Cup
- Shah Rukh Khan Jokes 'Bard of Blood' Emraan Hashmi's Journey from 'Serial Kisser to Serious Kicker'
- Can You Recognise Khloe Kardashian in These New Photos? Her Fans Can’t and They Don’t Like It
- Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro With Quad Cameras Officially Launched: Price, Features and More
- Sanitary Napkin Costing Re 1 for 'Suvidha' of Women Launched by All-Men Panel