Gujarat Civic Body Officials Make Youth Do Sit-Ups for Spitting in Public; Record Punishment

The youth told the officials that he did not have enough money to pay the fine, following which he was made to do sqauts while holding his ears and recorded the punishment.

News18

Updated:August 30, 2019, 12:52 PM IST
Gujarat Civic Body Officials Make Youth Do Sit-Ups for Spitting in Public; Record Punishment
A video grab shows the youth doing squats after refusing to pay the fine.
Surat: The Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) seems to have taken a harsh new approach towards cleanliness.

In a viral video, health department officials of the municipal body were seen punishing a youth for spitting in a public place. The young man was made to do sit-ups on the road.

According to sources, a team of officials belonging to the health department caught the man spitting while riding a motocycle near the Lal Bungalow in Surat and asked him to pay fine. He told the officials that he did not have enough money to pay the fine, following which he was made to do sqauts while holding his ears and recorded the punishment.

“We are issuing several notices asking people not to litter or spit, SMC recently started penalizing individuals who are caught on CCTVs in the act. Field teams are also collecting on the spot fines,’’ said an official.

