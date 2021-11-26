Gujarat CM Calls on PM Modi, Apprises Him of Preparations for Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and apprised him of the preparations for the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2022. Modi will inaugurate on January 10 the three-day Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2022 at Gandhinagar that seeks to attract investments in the state across sectors.

According to a tweet from Gujarat Chief Minister’s Office, Patel paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Modi and apprised him of the preparations for the summit. “Earlier today, the Chief Minister of Gujarat Shri @Bhupendrapbjp called on PM @narendramodi," the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a tweet.

The 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) is based on the theme ‘From Aatmanirbhar Gujarat to Aatmanirbhar Bharat’. Earlier, addressing captains of industry at the curtain raiser event to VGGS-2022 here, Patel said in the 75th year of Independence when India is celebrating ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, Gujarat is committed to realising the prime minister’s vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).

