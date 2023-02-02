Gujarat CM Calls Union Budget 'development-centric'; Says it Reflects PM's Vision to Make India Developed

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday termed the Union Budget 2023-24 as “development-centric", and said it reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to make India a developed country.

He said the budget takes into account each and every strata of the society, including youth, women, farmers, poor, middle class, tribals, senior citizens and downtrodden.

“The Centre presented a development-centric budget on Wednesday. Along with the aim of making our country ‘aatmanirbhar’ (self-reliant), this budget reflects PM Narendra Modi’s roadmap to make India a developed country. The budget will also prove beneficial for Gujarat," Patel told reporters.

He thanked Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for providing relief to industries, such as diamond and sugar cooperatives, that have a sizable presence in the state.

“GIFT City, diamond industry, dairy cooperatives and animal husbandry sector in Gujarat will benefit from this budget. Through this budget, the Centre gave income tax relief of Rs 10,000 crore to the cooperative sugar industry of the country. This will also benefit many sugar cooperative societies in Gujarat," he said.

This development-centric budget has three key focus areas - boosting economic development, keeping a check on fiscal deficit and taking care of every class of the society, the CM added.

The budget also reflects the Modi government’s resolve for inclusive development and reaching the last mile, Patel said.

“Other key pillars of this budget were investment for infrastructure, youth power, green growth, capacity building and focus on financial infrastructure," Patel said.

