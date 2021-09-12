Gujarat CM-Elect Bhupendra Patel Meets Guv, Stakes Claim to Form Govt; Oath-taking Tomorrow at 2 PM

Bhupendra Patel will take oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat on Monday, state BJP president C R Paatil said. CNN-News18 reports that the swearing-in ceremony will take place at 2 PM. Talking to reporters on Sunday, Paatil said, “Bhupendra Patel will take oath as the chief minister…Only the chief minister will be sworn in tomorrow." He added the new cabinet will be formed after consultation with the senior leaders in a couple of days.

No discussion was held in the legislature party meeting about the deputy chief minister’s post, he said. Patel, who was also present there, told reporters that he was grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief J P Nadda, and Union minister Amit Shah for the trust they reposed in him. He said he was also grateful to the trust reposed in him by the Gujarat leadership, including outgoing CM Vijay Rupani and Deputy CM Nitin Patel, C R Paatil and other leaders. He said the blessing of former CM Anandiben Patel were with him all the time.

“The government has worked well so that development reaches the last person. We will plan anew and discuss with the organisation to take forward the development works," he said.

Patel met Governor Acharya Devvrat on Sunday evening and staked claim to form the next government in the state after the sudden resignation of Vijay Rupani from the top post. Patel was accompanied by the central and state leaders, including Rupani, observers sent by the central BJP, Union ministers Narendrasinh Tomar and Prahlad Joshi, state BJP in-charge Bhupendra Yadav, state BJP president C R Paatil, among others.

Patel, a surprise pick by the party, reached the Raj Bhavan to stake claim after he was unanimously elected for the top post in the state during the meeting of party MLAs. “He presented a letter to the governor to form the government, which was accepted by the governor," a BJP office-bearer said. According to state BJP chief, Patel will take oath as the chief minister on Monday.

