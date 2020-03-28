Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Gujarat Confirms Six New Coronavirus Cases in 12 Hours, State Tally Climbs to 53

Of the six cases, three were reported from Ahmedabad, one each from Vadodara, Gandhinagar and Mehsana.

PTI

Updated:March 28, 2020, 3:24 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Gujarat Confirms Six New Coronavirus Cases in 12 Hours, State Tally Climbs to 53
Representative Image. Healthcare workers stand outside an isolated ward for coronavirus patients. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Gujarat recorded six new cases of coronavirus in the last 12 hours, taking the state's tally of COVID-19 patients to 53, a senior official said on Saturday.

As many as six new cases were reported since Friday evening, taking the count of coronavirus patients to 53, principal secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi said.

Of the six cases, three were reported from Ahmedabad, one each from Vadodara, Gandhinagar and Mehsana, she said, adding that eight districts in the state have reported positive cases.

The number of COVID-19 positive cases in Ahmedabad has risen to 18, followed by Vadodara at nine, Rajkot and Gandhinagar at eight each, Surat at seven, while Kutch, Bhavnagar and Mehsana have one patient each, she said.

The state has reported three deaths so far, one each in Surat, Ahmedabad and Bhavnagar, Ravi added.

Gujarat has also covered 4 crore people under its surveillance programme, after first targetting areas where positive cases were reported, then expanding it to cover the entire state, the senior official said.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram