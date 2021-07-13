CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Gujarat: Congress Leader Bharatsinh Solanki Sends Legal Notice to Estranged Wife

Bharatsinh Solanki. File photo

Bharatsinh Solanki. File photo

The notice also said that legal action would be taken against Reshma Patel if she misused her name to engage in financial transactions.

Bharatsinh Solanki, Gujarat congress ex-president and former union minister and has sent a legal notice to his wife. In the notice, Bharatsinh claimed that his wife has been living apart for the past four years and was behaving arbitrarily. He also mentioned that anyone should not deal with his wife Reshma Patel. He also said through the notice that if anyone deals with Reshma Patel, it will not be his responsibility. The notice also said that legal action would be taken against Reshma Patel if she misused her name to engage in financial transactions.

Reshma Patel is Bharatsinh Solanki’s second wife. Solanki married Reshma after divorcing his first wife.

“The notice has been issued as per the instructions of our client. The dispute between the two has been going on for four years. As it is a family case, I cannot say anything special in this matter. My client is a reputable person so she should not make any transactions in his name. We will follow my client’s instructions in the near future." Said, lawyer  KP Tapodhan.

first published:July 13, 2021, 15:14 IST