Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

Gujarat Congress MLA Abuses Traffic Jawan for Stopping His Car During Covid-19 Lockdown

At one point, Thakor can be heard using abusive language in the presence of a traffic police constable, who can be seen trying to pacify the legislator.

PTI

Updated:April 22, 2020, 6:40 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Gujarat Congress MLA Abuses Traffic Jawan for Stopping His Car During Covid-19 Lockdown
Policemen stop people travelling on scooters after the lockdown by Gujarat state government to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. (Reuters)

A Congress MLA from Gujarat on Wednesday abused a traffic regulator enforcing the coronavirus lockdown guidelines for stopping his car in Bahucharaji town in Mehsana district. The concerned jawan belongs to the Traffic Brigade (TRB). TRB jawans are hired on a fixed wage by the police department to help its personnel in manning road traffic. In a video of the incident, the MLA Chandanji Thakor and another person accompanying him in the car can be seen arguing with the jawan at a crossroad after he stopped the car.

At one point, Thakor can be heard using abusive language in the presence of a traffic police constable, who can be seen trying to pacify the legislator. The clip shows Thakor standing behind the jawan and making a gesture as if he would hit him. Thakor represents Siddhpur seat in Patan district. The jawan said that the MLA became angry without any specific reason. "I don't know why he got angry. He verbally abused me and threatened me after I stopped his car," the jawan told reporters after the incident.

However, Thakor claimed that the jawan behaved in an arrogant manner. "I am a law abiding citizen. I was going to Siddhpur from Mehsana after distributing ration kits to labourers. I asked the jawan to call his seniors so that I can show my ID and other papers. Even my car has a board stating that I am MLA. Despite that, the jawan talked to me in an arrogant manner. He was also very abusive," said Thakor. The MLA said the local police should take action against the jawan.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    15,859

    +737*  

  • Total Confirmed

    20,471

    +1,486*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    3,960

    +700*  

  • Total DEATHS

    652

    +49*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 22 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,710,446

    +44,789*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,585,468

    +90,553*

  • Cured/Discharged

    696,177

    +38,168*  

  • Total DEATHS

    178,845

    +7,596*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres