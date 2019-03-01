English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gujarat Congress MLA Gets Jail Term in Illegal Mining Case Registered in 1995
According to the FIR, Congress MLA Bhagvan Barad had extracted limestone worth Rs 2.83 crore from a government land and sold the mineral to a local chemical factory.
File pic of Gujarat Congress MLA Bhagvan Barad
Loading...
Ahmedabad: A Gujarat court on Friday awarded two year and nine months rigorous imprisonment to local Congress MLA Bhagvan Barad in an illegal mining case registered in 1995.
Judicial Magistrate of Sutrapada taluka court S L Mehta pronounced the MLA guilty under section 379 of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with punishment for theft, said public prosecutor D J Trivedi.
The court also slapped a fine of Rs 2,500 on Barad, he said.
Barad, 60, is the sitting MLA from Talala in Gir-Somnath district.
"The magistrate awarded rigorous imprisonment of two years and nine months to Barad, who was accused of stealing limestone worth Rs 2.83 crore through illegal mining on a government land in Sutrapada.
"The FIR (in the case) was registered against Barad in 1995," Trivedi told PTI.
According to the FIR, Barad had extracted limestone worth Rs 2.83 crore from a government land and sold the mineral to a local chemical factory.
The FIR was lodged by the Sutrapada police following a complaint by a mining inspector, said Trivedi.
The legislator can challenge the magistrate's order in the Gujarat High Court, the public prosecutor added.
Judicial Magistrate of Sutrapada taluka court S L Mehta pronounced the MLA guilty under section 379 of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with punishment for theft, said public prosecutor D J Trivedi.
The court also slapped a fine of Rs 2,500 on Barad, he said.
Barad, 60, is the sitting MLA from Talala in Gir-Somnath district.
"The magistrate awarded rigorous imprisonment of two years and nine months to Barad, who was accused of stealing limestone worth Rs 2.83 crore through illegal mining on a government land in Sutrapada.
"The FIR (in the case) was registered against Barad in 1995," Trivedi told PTI.
According to the FIR, Barad had extracted limestone worth Rs 2.83 crore from a government land and sold the mineral to a local chemical factory.
The FIR was lodged by the Sutrapada police following a complaint by a mining inspector, said Trivedi.
The legislator can challenge the magistrate's order in the Gujarat High Court, the public prosecutor added.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
The Inside Story Of ‘Surgical Strikes 2.0’
People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 The Inside Story Of ‘Surgical Strikes 2.0’
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Conversation with Bojan Jankulovski - Head of Operations, Maserati India
- India vs Australia: Dhoni Gets Hit on Forearm During Net Session
- Kriti Sanon: I Don’t Think Stars Make a Film, It’s More About the Script and Your Gut Feeling
- Saumya Tandon Slams Veena Malik for Mocking Abhinandan Varthaman and IAF
- Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch is On Sale, and at 70% Discount
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results