Gujarat Cop Fires at Man During Verbal Duel, Case Filed

Vadodara: A case of attempt to murder has been registered against a police sub-inspector in Vadodara for allegedly firing at a man during an altercation with the latter's father, an official said Friday.

The incident happened on June 3 in the city's Tarsali locality falling under Makaarpura police station limits when sub-inspector SV Chudasama, in civil dress, had a heated exchange with Manilal Prajapati who owns a paan stall in the area, he said.

When Prajapati's son Simit tried to intervene and asked Chudasama to show his identity card, the PSI allegedly fired four rounds from his service revolver, he said. Simit received bullet injuries in his stomach and legs and was rushed to a nearby hospital while Chudasama, attached to Makaarpura police station, fled from the spot.

The official said Simit's statement was recorded on June 4 and an offence was registered late Thursday evening.

Chudasama, who got himself admitted in the state-run SSG Hospital after the incident, left the facility son after without intimation and has been untraceable since, the official said, adding that efforts were on to nab him.