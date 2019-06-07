Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Gujarat Cop Fires at Man During Verbal Duel, Case Filed

The incident happened on June 3 in the city's Tarsali locality when sub-inspector SV Chudasama had a heated exchange with Manilal Prajapati who owns a paan stall in the area.

PTI

Updated:June 7, 2019, 6:06 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Gujarat Cop Fires at Man During Verbal Duel, Case Filed
Image for representation. (Image: PTI)
Loading...

Vadodara: A case of attempt to murder has been registered against a police sub-inspector in Vadodara for allegedly firing at a man during an altercation with the latter's father, an official said Friday.

The incident happened on June 3 in the city's Tarsali locality falling under Makaarpura police station limits when sub-inspector SV Chudasama, in civil dress, had a heated exchange with Manilal Prajapati who owns a paan stall in the area, he said.

When Prajapati's son Simit tried to intervene and asked Chudasama to show his identity card, the PSI allegedly fired four rounds from his service revolver, he said. Simit received bullet injuries in his stomach and legs and was rushed to a nearby hospital while Chudasama, attached to Makaarpura police station, fled from the spot.

The official said Simit's statement was recorded on June 4 and an offence was registered late Thursday evening.

Chudasama, who got himself admitted in the state-run SSG Hospital after the incident, left the facility son after without intimation and has been untraceable since, the official said, adding that efforts were on to nab him.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram