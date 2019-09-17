Gujarat Cop on Duty During PM Modi's Visit to Kevadiya Kills Self
Investigation was on to ascertain the reason behind the alleged suicide by Finaviya, who was part of security bandobast for a state-level event organised at Kevadiya, senior police said.
Representative image.
Kevadiya (Guj): A police sub-inspector, deputed here as part of security for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, on Tuesday allegedly shot himself to death with the service revolver of a colleague, an official said.
The sub-inspector, N C Finaviya (29), attached to Navsari district's Local Crime Branch, took the extreme step while on duty outside the Kevadiya Circuit House at around 10:30 am, said R D Oza, deputy superintendent of police (DySP), Navsari.
Oza lodged a complaint at the Kevadiya police station in Narmada district in connection with the incident, which took place when Modi was visiting tourist facilities built in the vicinity of Statue of Unity during his tour of Kevadiya.
Investigation was on to ascertain the reason behind the alleged suicide by Finaviya, who was part of security bandobast for a state-level event organised at Kevadiya, Oza said.
"Finaviya took the service revolver of his friend M B Konkani on the pretext of taking his picture with the weapon. But the moment Konkani handed over the revolver, Finaviya put it on his forehead and shot himself," the DySP said.
Finaviya died on the spot, he said, adding his body has been sent for post-mortem.
Modi was in Kevadiya to take part in the "Namami Devi Narmade Mahotsav," organised by the state government on the occasion of water level in the Sardar Sarovar dam reservoir touching its highest mark of 138.68 metres.
Gujarat Governor Acharya Dev Vrat, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and his deputy Nitin Patel, among others, were also present on the occasion.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 65-inch Launched Alongside Mi TV 4X 50-inch, 4X 43-inch and 4A 40-inch
- Swanky Cars, Snazzy Hairstyles and Tattoos: The New Lifestyles of India's Kabbadi Millionaires
- Rats Can Now Be Trained to Play Hide and Seek With Humans. We're Not Kidding.
- 'Caught in the Moment': Virat Kohli Credits Contemplative Pic to Wife Anushka Sharma
- Tamil Nadu's New EV Policy Seeks Full Road Tax Exemption for Electric Vehicles Until 2022