News18 » India
1-min read

Enraged at Wife Over Family Dispute, Gujarat Cop Slits Throat of His 3 Children

Superintendent of Police Jaipal Singh Rathore said that Constable Sukhdev Siyal slit the throats of his three children at his home in the government quarters here over a family dispute on Sunday afternoon.

PTI

Updated:September 1, 2019, 8:14 PM IST
Enraged at Wife Over Family Dispute, Gujarat Cop Slits Throat of His 3 Children
Image for representation.
Bhavnagar: A constable on Sunday allegedly killed his three children over a family dispute and then surrendered in Bhavnagar in Gujarat, police said.

Constable Sukhdev Siyal slit the throats of his three children at his home in the government quarters here over a family dispute on Sunday afternoon, Superintendent of Police Jaipal Singh Rathore said.

"He had a fight with his wife after which he killed his sons, Khushal (9), Uddhav (5) and Manmeet (3). Siyal was posted at the SP's office," an official said.

