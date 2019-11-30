Gujarat Cops Announce Rs 1 Lakh Reward for Information on Two Rapists

Vadodara: Gujarat police on Saturday announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to arrest of two people accused of gang-raping a 14-year-old girl in Vadodara, an official said.

The girl was raped on Thursday in the city's Navlakhi Compound area on Rajmahal Road when she was sitting with a male friend, a Raopura police station official said.

Vadodara police commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot confirmed the Rs 1 lakh reward, adding that 200 personnel have been put on the job to nab the two accused.

The two men, posing as policemen, first questioned the couple and then thrashed the male friend, and dragged the girl to an isolated spot, raped her and left her there, the Raopura police station official said.

"Her medical examination revealed she was assaulted several times," the official informed.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.