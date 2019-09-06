Take the pledge to vote

News18 » India
Gujarat Cops Nab Ex-SIMI Chief from UP's Azamgarh in 2001 Rioting Case

Based on a specific tip-off about Badra's whereabouts, a four-member team of the Kutch police raided residence of Shahid Badra in Azamgarh on Thursday night and nabbed him.

PTI

Updated:September 6, 2019, 4:29 PM IST
Image for representation.
Bhuj: On the run for 18 years in a rioting case, a top functionary of the banned outfit SIMI was arrested by the Gujarat police on Thursday night from his residence in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh town, police said here on Friday.

Shahid Badra, a former national president of the Students' Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), was on the run for the last 18 years after a case of rioting was lodged against him in 2001 at the 'A' division police station of Bhuj town of Kutch district, said a release by the Kutch police.

At that time, Badra (50) was booked on the charges of rioting (IPC section 147), unlawful assembly (143) and assault on public servant (353), it said.

Based on a specific tip-off about Badra's whereabouts, a four-member team of the Kutch police raided his residence in Azamgarh on Thursday night and nabbed him, the release said.

The process to bring Badra to Bhuj was on, it said. Around eight FIRs of similar nature have been lodged against Badra in different cities, including Delhi, Gorakhpur, Azamgarh and Bahraich, the release said.

The SIMI was established on April 25, 1977, in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, and the organisation allegedly works on the agenda of liberating India by converting it into an Islamic state.

It was first declared an outlawed outfit in 2001. Since then, it has been banned on several occasions by the Centre for its alleged involvement in a series of terror

acts and subversive activities in the country.

