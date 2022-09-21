Gujarat Cops Seized Drugs Worth Rs 6,500 Crore in One Year: Govt Tells Assembly

The Gujarat police have seized drugs worth Rs 6,500 crore and sent nearly 750 people involved in drug trafficking to jail during the last one year, the state government told the Assembly on Wednesday. During a heated debate in the Assembly over the issue of drugs, Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi asked the Opposition Congress to stop doing politics on the matter as it breaks police’s morale.

“Recently, our police caught a Mumbai resident named Salim, who had sold drugs worth crores of rupees. He used to acquire drugs from his Pakistan-based connections. Whose government was there in 2020 in Maharashtra? (Congress was then part of ruling coalition in adjoining state). Since the Maharashtra police failed to nab him, the Gujarat police eventually caught him,” Sanghavi said.

He said the Gujarat police have cracked down on the drug menace.

“The Gujarat police have seized drugs in other states such as West Bengal, UP and Delhi. We even recovered drugs from boats near the maritime border (with Pakistan). Our police have seized drugs worth Rs 6,500 crore during the last one year and sent 750 drug traffickers behind bars. They are still in jail,” the minister said.

The two-day Assembly session will end on Thursday.

The debate was over Sanghavi’s proposal to amend certain sections of the Gujarat Control of Terrorism and Organised Crime Act (GCTOC Act) of 2015.A key amendment was about removing gambling from the purview of the Act, which deals with offences which attract jail term of more than three years, while gambling attracts imprisonment below three years, said Sanghavi.

During the debate, Leader of Opposition Sukhram Rathva of the Congress attacked the BJP government over the issue of drugs and demanded that the offence of drug trafficking be brought under the purview of the GCTOC Act.

Senior Congress MLA Gyasuddin Shaikh said anyone found disrespecting deities of any religion should be tried under the stringent provisions of the Act.

He also demanded that all the 11 convicts in the 2002 Bilkis Bano gangrape case, who were released last month following remission of their life sentence by the state government, be sent back to jail at the earliest.

Following the debate, the “GCTOC (Amendment) Bill was passed unanimously with the Congress support.

During the day, the Assembly also passed the Gujarat Electricity Industry (Reorganisation and Regulation)(Amendment) Bill and the Goods and Service Tax (Amendment) Bill.

