Gujarat Coronavirus Cases up by 280 to 1,376; Death Toll Touches 53

The number of people recovered from COVID-19 disease went up to 88 on Saturday with seven more being discharged from hospitals in Ahmedabad, Bharuch, Rajkot and Gandhinagar.

PTI

April 18, 2020, 10:16 PM IST
Gujarat Coronavirus Cases up by 280 to 1,376; Death Toll Touches 53
A paramedic uses an infrared thermometer to measure the temperature of a man on a road during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ahmedabad. (Reuters)

Ahmedabad: Gujarat on Saturday reported the highest single-day spike of 280 in COVID-19 cases, with Ahmedabad alone accounting for 239 new detections, a Health Department official said.

With this, the number of the infected people in the state shot up to 1,376, while the death toll rose by 12 to 53. With 239 new cases and five deaths, Ahmedabad's tally of coronavirus cases now stands at 862 and the number of the victims at 25, the official said.

"Most of these cases have been reported from hotspot areas in Ahmedabad, mainly due to concentrated testing," said Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi.

Simultaneously, the number of people recovered from COVID-19 disease went up to 88 on Saturday with seven more being discharged from hospitals in Ahmedabad, Bharuch, Rajkot and Gandhinagar.

Of the 12 new deaths, five were form Ahmedabad, two from Surat, and one each from Panchmahal, Anand, Gandhinagar, Bhavnagar, and Vadodara, she said.

Among other cities, fresh cases were reported from Vadodara (16), Surat (13), Bhavnagar (4). While Panchmahal and Rajkot have each reported two coronavirus positive cases, one case each was reported from Sabarkantha, Anand, Bharuch, Rajkot and Mahisagar, the official added. Vadodara and Surat each have reported 153 cases so far.

Most of the 12 new victims of COVID-19 suffered from underlying conditions like hypertension, diabetes, and cancer, among others, Ravi said.

"The state tested a total of 2,664 samples in the last 24 hours, of which 277 tested positive and the rest negative. So far, a total 26,102 samples have been tested," Ravi added.

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    12,289

    +673*  

  • Total Confirmed

    14,792

    +957*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    2,015

    +248*  

  • Total DEATHS

    488

    +36*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 18 (05:00 PM)
World

  • Active Cases

    1,530,643

    +66,353*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,256,844

    +97,394*

  • Cured/Discharged

    571,851

    +22,259*  

  • Total DEATHS

    154,350

    +8,782*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
