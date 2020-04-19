Take the pledge to vote

Gujarat Coronavirus Death Toll Mounts by 10 to 63, 367 New Cases Take Tally to 1,743

Most of the deceased suffered from comorbidities like hypertension, diabetes and kidney failure among others.

PTI

Updated:April 19, 2020, 8:51 PM IST
File photo of a boy undergoing a swab test during lockdown to control the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP)

Ahmedabad: Gujarat on Sunday reported ten more deaths due to COVID-19 disease, taking the toll to 63, a senior Health official said. With 367 new coronavirus positive cases, the total number of the affected people in the state rose to 1743, said the official.

"Ten patients died in the last 24 hours till Sunday evening," said Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi. Of the ten deaths, seven were reported from Ahmedabad alone, she said, adding that Surat, Bharuch and Anand each reported one death.

Ahmedabad remained the worst-hit city with 239 fresh cases, followed by Surat (89). Most of the deceased suffered from comorbidities like hypertension, diabetes and kidney failure among others.

Of the 63 deaths so far, Ahmedabad tops the chart with 32, followed by Surat (8), Vadodara (7), Bhavnagar (4). Gandhinagar, Anand and Panchmahals each have reported two deaths so far while Bharuch, Patan, Kutch, Botad, Jamnagar and Arravali reported one death each.

With this, the tally of cases in Ahmedabad district shot up to 1,101, the official said. New cases were also reported from Vadodara, Bharuch, Dahod, Narmada, Chhota Udepur, Rajkot, and Mahisagar districts.

Meanwhile, 12 more patients, includinga 5-year-old girl in Banaskantha, were discharged from various hospitals on Sunday. PTI KA PD NSK..

