Gujarat Couple Jumps to Death into Narmada River Canal with Son
The trigger behind the extreme step is not known yet. Police are trying to ascertain the identity and the age of the victims, a police official said.
File photo of Narmada river. (Source: Namamidevinarmade.mp.gov.in)
Palanpur (Gujarat): A couple committed suicide along with their son by jumping into a river canal near Tharad in Banaskantha district of Gujarat on Saturday evening, police said.
"Three members of a family died after jumping into the Narmada canal along with their son near Tharad town," the official said.
He said the bodies of the trio were fished out of the canal and taken to their native village by their relatives. "The deceased family belonged to Achhuva village in Tharad taluka. Their relatives took the bodies with them," he said, adding that no case has been registered by police so far.
