Gujarat Couple Quit Govt Job, Pay Human Smuggler Rs 1 Crore to Get to US Illegally: Report

A Gujarat couple’s desperate bid to go to the United States landed them in jail after they paid 1 Crore to a human smuggler to get them across the US border illegally, reports The Times of India.

Hitesh and Binal Patel, from the Kheda district of Gujarat, were arrested at the Ahmedabad International Airport on Sunday for trying to flee the country using fake passports, according to TOI. 32-year-old Hitesh is an agriculturist from Singali village and his 30-year-old wife is a teacher. The couple wanted to settle abroad with their four-year-old daughter.

The couple’s plan to get the US involved Hitesh signing a Rs 1 Crore deal with a human smuggler and Hitesh’s wife had reportedly even quit her government job as a teacher for their plan.

This was not the couple’s first attempt to get to the US. Previously, in 2018, the couple tried to get to the US, but were deported from Ireland for flying on fake passports, reports TOI.

According to officials of the Special Operations Group (SOG) who are currently investigating the case, Hitesh and Binal were planning to travel to the US via the Dubai-Mexico route. They had reportedly received new passports with the help of a human smuggler from Mumbai, reports TOI.

