Gujarat Covid-19 Cases Mount by 347 to 8,542, Ahmedabad Cases Cross 6,000-mark

Gujarat on Monday reported 347 new COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths, taking the total case count so far to 8,542 and the number of fatalities to 513, a state Health official said. With 235 patients getting discharged from hospitals,



the tally of those recovered mounted to 2,780.

Ahmedabad reported 268 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the total in the district to 6,086, while the death toll reached 400 after 19 more patients succumbed here, a health department official said.

The state now has 5,249 active cases while 31 of them are on ventilators. "A total 1,16,471 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far in the state," said Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi.

In Ahmedabad, a total of 109 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered people to 1,482, the official said. With the rising number of coronavirus cases in the city, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation on Monday banned cash-on-delivery option for grocery and food items at homes after May 15, stating the novel coronavirus also spreads through currency notes.