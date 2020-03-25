Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Gujarat COVID-19 Cases Rise to 39 as Four More Test Positive, Mega Tracking Drive On

On Wednesday, one new case was reported each from Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot and Vadodara, principal secretary (health) Jayanti Ravi told reporters here.

PTI

Updated:March 25, 2020, 9:18 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Gujarat COVID-19 Cases Rise to 39 as Four More Test Positive, Mega Tracking Drive On
Representative image.

Ahmedabad: The number of COVID-19 cases in Gujarat went up to 39 as four more people, one of them with travel history abroad, tested positive for the new coronavirus on Wednesday, a health department official said here.

On Wednesday, one new case was reported each from Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot and Vadodara, principal secretary (health) Jayanti Ravi told reporters here.

Of these fresh infections, one patient has history of travelling to Dubai in recent times, while the others are cases of local transmission of the viral disease, she said.

With this, the total number of cases in Ahmedabad stands at 14, Surat and Vadodara at seven each, Gandhinagar at six, Rajkot four and Kutch one, she said.

Ravi said the health department has conducted surveillance and tracking of over 1.60 crore people in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, and the entire state population will be covered in the coming weeks under a special programme.

"Under the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, the state government has so far covered 1 crore 60 lakh and 62 thousand persons in both urban and rural areas.

"This has been done as part of surveillance of areas from where positive (COVID-19) cases as well as cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) have been reported," she said.

The senior bureaucrat said the government has also registered FIRs against as many as 147 persons for violating quarantine protocol.

As many as 430 persons violating home quarantine protocol were shifted to government-run facilities, she said.

Ravi said 15,468 persons with foreign travel history have been tracked on the basis of data provided by the central government and more are being tracked and quarantined.

As many as 20,688 people are under quarantine in the state, which included 20,220 in homes, 430 in government and 38 private-run facilities, she said.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram