Gujarat Covid-19 Cases Up By 374 to 5,428; 28 Die in Single Day

Ahmedabad reported 274 new coronavirus positive cases, Vadodara and Surat reported 25 cases each and Mehsana reported 21 cases.

PTI

Updated:May 3, 2020, 9:47 PM IST
Police personnel wearing protective suits patrol a street during a nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of coronavirus, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. (PTI)

Ahmedabad: Gujarat on Sunday reported 374 new COVID-19 cases and the highest single-day deaths at 28, with Ahmedabad alone accounting for 23, taking the overall number of the affected people to 5,428 and fatalities to 290, a Health department official said. The number of recovered patients in the state crossed the 1,000-mark and stood at 1042.

While Ahmedabad reported 274 new coronavirus positive cases, Vadodara and Surat reported 25 cases each and Mehsana 21, the official said. With this, the total number of the cases in Ahmedabad, which is the worst-hit, rose to 3,817, the official said, adding that the number of the infected people in Surat and Vadodara now stands at 686 and 350, respectively.

"A total of 23 of the 28 deceased were from Ahmedabad. Of the remaining five, two deaths were reported from Surat, and one each in Vadodara, Anand and Gandhinagar," said Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi. She said 24 of the 28 deceased were suffering from

either of underlying health conditions like lung disease, asthma, hypertension, diabetes, kidney disease among others. The overall number of the people who have succumbed to the COVID-19 disease in Ahmedabad district now stands at 208.

Surat and Vadodara have reported overall death toll at 30 and 25, respectively, Ravi added. Meanwhile, the number of the recovered patients in the state crossed the 1,000-markand stood at 1,042, after 146 more people discharged on Sunday, including 71 from Ahmedabad

and 57 from Surat, Ravi said.

Recovery of COVID-19 patients was also reported from eight other districts, she said. Devbhoomi Dwarka district has become the 31st district in the state to report COVID-19 cases. "Three cases were reported from Devbhhomi Dwarka district," Ravi added.

Fresh cases were also reported from Mahisagar (10), Gandhinagar (3), Patan (1), Banaskantha (7), Botad (3), Dahod (1), and Aravalli (1).

Gujarat now has a total of 4,096 active cases, 31 of whom are on ventilator, she said. "The state has so far tested 80,060 samples, including 5,944 in the last 24 hours," Ravi said.

Gujarat COVID-19 cases are as follows: Positive cases 5,428, new cases 374, deaths 290, discharge 1,042, active cases 4,096 and people tested so far 80,060.

