Gujarat Covid Centre Set Up Within 'Gaushala' Banks on Medicines from Cow Milk, Urine to Beat Virus

As the pandemic batters India, reports of a Covid care centre set within a “gaushala” at Tetoda village of Banaskantha district of North Gujarat has come to the fore.

Named the “Vedalakshana Panchgavya Ayurved Covid isolation centre”, this facility is currently treating seven Covid-19 patients from the village in Deesa taluka using ayurvedic medicines made from cow milk and urine as well as allopathy, reported the Indian Express.

A brainchild of Rajaram Gaushala Ashram, this centre was set up on May 5 to treat Covid patients with mild symptoms.

“Here we are giving treatment to mild Covid-19 patients using eight Ayurvedic medicines prepared from cow milk, ghee and urine,” Mohan Jadhav, a trustee of Banaskantha wing of Godham Mahatirth Pathmeda told Indian Express.

Explaining the types of ayurvedic medicines administered to patients at their centre, Jadhav said that apart from using Panchgavya Ayurved therapy for treatment, they also use “gau tirth” which is made from the urine of desi cows and other herbs and cow urine-based medicine to treat cough.

In addition, the centre also uses an immunity booster ‘chawanprash’ which is made from cow milk, said Jadhav.

The treatment at the isolation centre is free of cost and provides the service of two ayurvedic doctors and two MBBS doctors who administer allopathic medicines to anyone who would need it.

This isolation centre was set up after the Gujarat government granted permission to local villages to set up Covid care centres for isolating and treating villagers with Covid-19 symptoms.

Talking to The Sunday Express, the district collector of Banaskantha Anand Patel assured that due permission was taken by the authorities before setting up a Covid care centre inside the gaushala.

However this is not the first time that cow urine has been advocated as a medicine to cure Covid-19, last year a cow urine consumption programme was organised in north Kolkata on Monday out of the belief that it will protect people from coronavirus or cure them in case they have already been infected. At the programme held at a cowshed in the Jorasanko area, many consumed cups of cow urine.

Recently, Surendra Singh, the MLA from Bairia in Ballia district, had called on people to drink ‘gaumutra’ (cow urine) to defeat Covid-19. In the video which has since gone viral, Singh demonstrated how exactly the cow urine should be taken in a ‘demonstration.’ Singh claimed that the secret to his good health, despite working for 18 hours a day for the people, was cow urine.

Gujarat on Saturday reported 11,892 new coronavirus cases and 119 casualties that took the tally of infections to 6,69,928 and toll to 8,273.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here