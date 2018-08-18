GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Gujarat Dams Receive 556 MCM Water in Two Days of Rain

Several districts in north and central Gujarat, including Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and Kheda, have received heavy rainfall.

PTI

Updated:August 18, 2018, 9:22 PM IST
File photo: View of the site of Sardar Sarovar Dam Yojana at Kevadia colony in Gujarat. (via Getty Images)
Ahmedabad: Two days of rainfall in Gujarat saw the Sardar Sarovar Dam as well as 203 other dams and reservoirs receiving 278 million cubic metre (MCM) of water each.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani directed the administration to release water from Sardar Sarovar Narmada canal network into Tappar Dam in the state's Kutch district which had not received adequate rainfall as yet, an official release informed today.

"Sardar Sarovar dam has received 278 MCM water in the last two days. Other 203 dams and reservoirs in the state like Panam, Karjan, Kadana and south Gujarat's Ukai have received another 278 MCM water," the release said.

Several districts in north and central Gujarat, including Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and Kheda, have received heavy rainfall.

As per data provided by the state emergency operation centre, in the part 24 hours till morning today, Gandhinagar's Kalol received the maximum 111 mm rainfall followed by Sanand (Ahmedabad) at 110 mm, Sayla (Surendranagar) at 106 mm and Ahmedabad city at 104 mm.

The state government also said that Rupani had asked the administration to continue supplying fodder for cattle at subsidised rates in regions, including Kutch, which had received less than 125 mm of rains.

He also reviewed the preparedness of the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF), the state disaster management and control rooms, the release added.

