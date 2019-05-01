Gujarat Day 2019: How the State of Gujarat Was Carved from Bombay

The state of Gujarat was officially formed on 1 May 1960 but the idea was first floated in 1928 in a magazine called Kumar. 1st May is hence officially celebrated as Gujarat Day.The concept of Mahagujarat was suggested nine years later by writer and freedom fighter Kanaiyalal Munshi during a 1937 meeting of the Gujarat Sahitya Sabha in Karachi.A poem by Devshavji Parmar titled 'Uthtrishta Jagrat' saw one of the first depictions of Gujarat.The States Reorganisation Act, 1956, defined boundaries for India’s states on the basis of languages. The Bombay State formed under this act was inhabited by Marathi,Gujarati, Kutchi and Konkani-speaking people. The Sanyukta Maharashtra Samiti wanted the Bombay State to be divided into two states — one where people primarily spoke Gujarati and Kutchhi and the other where people primarily spoke Marathi and Konkani.A simultaneous political movement known as Mahagujarat Andolan sought the creation of the state of Gujarat for Gujarati and Kutchhi-speaking people.Some college students even lost their lives in police firing at the local Congress House in Ahmedabad during a protest in favour of the Gujarat state. Later, a Shahid Smarak or Khambhi was built near Lal Darwaja AMTS Bus Stop in Ahmedabad to commemorate their lives.The Mahagujarat Andolan was led by Indulal Yagnik.President Rajendra Prasad, Vice-President Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan and Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru finally agreed on the formation of the two states on a linguistic basis. Thus, on 1 May 1960, Gujarat and Maharashtra came into being as two new states of India.Gujarat Day is marked with a public holiday in the state and flag hoisting is held at the district headquarters. Prominent personalities from varying backgrounds including police officials, sportsmen and doctors are felicitated for their notable contributions.Parades and other government events, along with the announcement of new schemes and programmes, also mark the Gujarat Day celebrations.