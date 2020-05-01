Gujarat Day 2020: All You Need to Know about the State

Gujarat Day 2020 | On May 1, 1960, the state of Gujarat was carved out of the then existing state called Bombay. It was formed on the basis of language. Gujarat Day is celebrated with several cultural programmes across the state. The government of Gujarat has declared Gujarat Day a public holiday.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to wish the Gujarati community.

ગુજરાતની જનતાને રાજ્યના સ્થાપના દિવસની ખૂબ ખૂબ શુભેચ્છાઓ ! ગુજરાતની પ્રજા પુરુષાર્થ માટે જાણીતી છે. ગુજરાતીઓએ ઘણાં બધાં ક્ષેત્રોમાં વિશેષ યોગદાન આપ્યું છે. ગુજરાત સદૈવ સિદ્ધિઓનાં નવાં શિખરો સર કરતું રહે એવી મનોકામના... જય જય ગરવી ગુજરાત ! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 1, 2020

Venkaiah Naidu, Vice President of India, has also extended his greetings to the people of Gujarat on their state formation day.

My greetings to the people of Gujarat on their state formation day.This state has been the birthplace of great leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel who shaped the nation's destiny.#gujaratday #gujaratsthapanadivas — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) May 1, 2020

History

Post-independence, several protests were launched by linguistic groups for the creation of states based on the language of the regions.

Compelled due to the massive agitations in south India and western India, the government of India finally passed States Reorganization Act, 1956 and altered boundaries of India’s states on the basis of languages. Andhra Pradesh, Mysore (present day’s Karnataka), Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Bombay were formed.

However, inhabitants of Bombay were not happy with the decision of the government of India to create Bombay as a bilingual state, serving both Marathi and Gujarati speaking population.

Irked by the decision, people of both linguistic groups launched protests demanding the divisions of Bombay into two separate states for Gujarati and Marathi speaking population.

Finally, the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru decided to form two states on linguistic basis and dissolved the Bombay state, thereby paving the way for the formation of two states Gujarat and Maharashtra on May 1, 1960. People of Maharashtra also celebrate May 1 as Maharashtra Day.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365