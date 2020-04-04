Take the pledge to vote

An initiative by &

Gujarat Death Toll Reaches 10 as 67-year-old Woman Dies of Covid-19 in Ahmedabad

With the demise of the woman, who was admitted to SVP Hospital in the city, Ahmedabad reported its fifth death due to the coronavirus pandemic.

PTI

Updated:April 4, 2020, 1:44 PM IST
Gujarat Death Toll Reaches 10 as 67-year-old Woman Dies of Covid-19 in Ahmedabad
AMC worker disinfects a graveyard during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of deadly coronavirus, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. (PTI Photo)

Ahmedabad: A 67-year-old coronavirus positive woman died at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Saturday, taking the death toll in the state to 10, an official said.

The woman, who was admitted to SVP Hospital in the city, died due to COVID-19, Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanthi Ravi said.

With this, the death toll in the state has increased to 10. Five of them died in Ahmedabad alone.

