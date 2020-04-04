Gujarat Death Toll Reaches 10 as 67-year-old Woman Dies of Covid-19 in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: A 67-year-old coronavirus positive woman died at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Saturday, taking the death toll in the state to 10, an official said.

The woman, who was admitted to SVP Hospital in the city, died due to COVID-19, Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanthi Ravi said.

With this, the death toll in the state has increased to 10. Five of them died in Ahmedabad alone.

