Gujarat Death Toll Reaches 10 as 67-year-old Woman Dies of Covid-19 in Ahmedabad
With the demise of the woman, who was admitted to SVP Hospital in the city, Ahmedabad reported its fifth death due to the coronavirus pandemic.
AMC worker disinfects a graveyard during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of deadly coronavirus, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. (PTI Photo)
Ahmedabad: A 67-year-old coronavirus positive woman died at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Saturday, taking the death toll in the state to 10, an official said.
The woman, who was admitted to SVP Hospital in the city, died due to COVID-19, Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanthi Ravi said.
With this, the death toll in the state has increased to 10. Five of them died in Ahmedabad alone.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jalandhar Residents Wake up to View of Himalayan Range as COVID-19 Lockdown Leaves Air Cleaner
- Maruti Suzuki Baleno Premium Hatchback Becomes Best-Selling Car in March; Beats Alto and Dzire
- Saif Ali Khan is Coaxing Kareena Kapoor to Teach Him Yoga During Coronavirus Lockdown
- 'Another WhatsApp Forward': Netizens Troll Amitabh Bachchan For Saying Homeopathy May Cure Corona
- Premier League Suspended Indefinitely, Will Return Only When 'Safe and Appropriate'; Push for Wage Cut