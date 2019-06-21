Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Asks for Excise Duty Compensation from Centre

New Delhi: Gujarat deputy chief minister Nitin Patel demanded excise duty compensation from Centre, due to the prohibition of liquor in the state, during a meeting organised by the Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union minister of state for finance Anurag Thakur.

Urging the Centre to compensate for the revenue loss in the dry state, the state finance minister said, “The state misses on a large amount of revenue earned through excise duty and various other taxes levied on alcoholic products.”

Suggesting to ensure fast-paced development in the state, he also urged the Centre to increase grants under Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan and Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.

"In order to ensure availability of adequate supply of potable water, the state government has developed a dedicated and compact network for potable water in addition to large pumping stations that are operational across the length and breadth of the state," Patel added.

"Gujarat is an economically sound state. The state has never taken short term loans or overdraft in the last 20 years," an official government statement said.

He also stressed on the need to increase the honorarium for Aanganwadi Workers and employees of Mid-day meal schemes in addition to pension for the old, widows and divyangs.

Minister of State, Finance and Corporate Affairs, Anurag Thakur, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das, Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg were among the leaders who attended the meeting.