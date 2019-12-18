Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

Gujarat Farm Labourer Kills 3 Daughters after Birth of Fourth Girl, Hangs Self

The man, identified as Rasik Solanki, hanged himself outside his house after killing his daughters, said police inspector M C Chudasama.

PTI

Updated:December 18, 2019, 9:03 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Gujarat Farm Labourer Kills 3 Daughters after Birth of Fourth Girl, Hangs Self
Representative image.

Junagadh: Upset over his wife delivering a girl for the fourth time, a 35-year-old farm labourer on Wednesday afternoon killed his three minor daughters by pushing them into a well in Khambhalia village in Junagadh district of Gujarat, police said.

The man, identified as Rasik Solanki, hanged himself outside his house after killing his daughters, said police inspector M C Chudasama.

The bodies of his three daughters--Anjali (7), Riya (5) and Jalpa (3)- were found inside the well near Solanki's house.

Solanki struggled to make both ends meet and would occasionally serve as a Gram Rakshak Dal (GRD) jawan for local police on a fixed honorarium.

"Solanki's relatives told us that he was upset after his wife delivered a fourth girl just ten days back. He was also suffering from financial crunch," the officer said.

As per preliminary information, Solanki pushed his three daughters into the well one by one and then committed suicide by hanging himself, he said.

Solanki's wife and the newborn girl were at their maternal place at the time of the incident, he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram