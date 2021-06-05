Gujarat Farmer Earning Lakhs By Doing Geranium Cultivation

The governments across the states make various policies to help farmers in getting a good amount of revenue from their produced crops. Still, many farmers feel that they are not earning enough in comparison to the hard work that is put into agricultural activities. Now, a farmer in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district is generating good revenue from geranium cultivation.

The farmer is earning lakhs of Rupees by selling the oil extracted from the geranium plant cultivated in his land.

Shrikantbhai Panchal, a farmer of Bhoyan village of Deesa tehsil of Banaskantha district, has planted geranium flowers in 7 bighas of land. The farmer has also set up a plant in order to extract oil from geranium flowers.

He said that initially, he was facing various problems in the cultivation of geranium. But he continued his hard work and became successful in growing the aromatic flower. According to him, he is getting a good profit by selling the oil extracted from geranium. He is selling the oil at Rs 14,000 per litre.

Geranium is a flowering plant with South African origin and it is believed that in the early 20th century, Britishers had introduced it in Yercaud of Tamil Nadu’s Salem district. The aromatic plant is usually harvested every three to four months.

In the market, there is a huge demand for geranium oil which is used for medicinal and other purposes. Geranium oil has a rose-like scent and is used in aromatherapy, cosmetics, perfumes, and scented soaps.

Geranium oil prevents diseases like Alzheimer and nervous degeneration. It is also used in medicines for acne, inflammation, and eczema. It is also used in the cure of damage to muscles, skin, hair, and teeth.

Research scientist Dr. Yogeshbhai Pawar informed that the government provides subsidies for the cultivation of geranium. He asserted that farmers can get more profit if there is more consumption of geranium oil in the market.

In India, the cost of one litre of geranium oil ranges from Rs 12,000 and Rs 20,000.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here