Gujarat: Fear of Panthers in Villages Forcing Farmers To Build Cages to Protect Themselves

The terror of panthers continues to prevail in the villages of Modasa taluka in Gujarat’s Aravalli district. The of panthers has created panic among villagers in Bhatkota village for the last few days.

Villagers are spending sleepless nights guarding their homes. Bharatbhai Rao, a farmer of the village, has made a cage to protect himself from a probable panther attack.

The villagers have appealed to the forest department to catch these panthers and demanded that their safety and security be ensured by the forest department.

The fear of panthers has gripped the villagers so much that they are spending sleepless nights guarding their homes and crops on the farms.

Meenaben Rao, a villager said that local farmers and villagers are afraid of going out to their farms. Women are also afraid of going out to milk their animals.

A panther family comes to the pond near Shikor Mata Mandir which lies 50 feet away from the village to quench its thirst. This scene was witnessed by a farmer who was driving his tractor. After he reported this incident to the villagers, they gathered with sticks to chase the group of panthers. This group of panthers remained near the temple for three hours.

Bharatbhai, a farmer in the village, says, “I have been guarding my crops for the last six months like this only. I have encountered panthers earlier also when I was attacked by a panther near my farm. When I narrated my story to the villagers, they did not believe me. Now when I tell the villagers that I have seen a family of panthers near the temple, they are surprised”. He further said, “I have spent ₹10,000 and got a cage built to save myself from the attack of panthers”.

Panthers have been sighted at different places in ten villages including Lalpur, Gadhda, Gokharwa, Rameshwar Kampa in Modasa taluka. The Forest Department has not been able to catch these panthers and villagers of this taluka are compelled to spend their nights in fear and panic.

